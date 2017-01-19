* Sterling claws above $1.23 as dollar rally fades
* Finance minister repeats UK will need to stay competitive
* PM May speaks at Davos, says wants ambitious trade deal
* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 11 The pound steadied on Thursday
after a few days in which uncertainty about Brexit has seen both
its biggest rise in decades against the dollar and two of its
heaviest slumps in months.
Sterling climbed back above $1.2320, having been
knocked as low $1.2254 overnight by a dollar rally after Federal
Reserve head Janet Yellen flagged the likelihood that U.S.
interest rates will go up for the next few years.
The pound also climbed against the euro, nudging 0.3 percent
higher to 86.47 pence per euro as traders waited to hear from
President Mario Draghi at the European Central Bank's first
meeting of the year.
"Anyone who thinks sterling is a buy here and thinks the plan
May laid out this week (which triggered a 3 percent surge in
sterling) will signal the bottom, should look how it traded
yesterday through what were quite strong wage numbers," said
Nomura FX strategist Jordan Rochester.
With the start of Britain's negotiations to leave the
European Union due to start by the end of March, the pound is
set to remain highly sensitive to the talks and to data,
Rochester said.
Britain's prime minister and finance minister also spoke at
a gathering the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos,
Switzerland, repeating that the UK wanted "ambitious"
post-Brexit trade deals and that it would allow firms time to
adjust to the new setup.
New data, however, showed that Britain's housing market had
its weakest month since just after June's Brexit vote in
December.
Two of Europe's biggest banks, HSBC and UBS, also warned on
Wednesday that they could each move about 1,000 jobs out of
London, while Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported U.S.
investment bank Goldman Sachs had similar plans.
"We have to remain competitive. The best way to do that is
to have a comprehensive trading relationship with the European
Union, our closest neighbours," Britain's finance minister
Philip Hammond told Reuters.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)