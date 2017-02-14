* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling retreated from its
highest level in a month against the euro on Tuesday in early
London trade, tracking a broader consolidation of recent moves
in major currency markets as investors await UK inflation data
for January.
The pound racked up its sixth straight day of gains against
the common currency on Monday, its best run in more than four
months as the euro struggled to shake off French political
worries and Greek debt strains.
The UK currency was also helped by solid manufacturing and
trade data at the end of last week which eased concerns sparked
by other more forward-looking numbers that last year's Brexit
vote was finally beginning to weigh on the British economy.
Ahead of the inflation data, it was steady at $1.2532
and 0.3 percent lower at 84.80 pence per euro.
"The pound will be looking to build on its bullish momentum
... when it takes in UK inflation today," analysts from currency
exchange LMAX said in a morning note.
"Anything on the hotter side of expectation will likely give
the currency another boost."
Inflation numbers are due at 0930 GMT.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Gareth Jones)