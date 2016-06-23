* Assets in "short" sterling ETFs double since Monday

* Investors using ETF to hedge risk: ETF Securities

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 23 Retail investors wanting to hedge against weakness in the pound if Britain votes to leave the European Union have pumped money into exchange traded funds (ETFs) that allow them to short the currency, taking assets managed by such funds to a record high.

Total assets held by such ETFs touched $279.9 million on Wednesday, sharply higher from $115.6 million on Monday, ETF Securities said in a note.

In contrast, "long" sterling positions were at $27.7 million, according to ETF Securities, which says it has a 99 percent share in the European foreign exchange ETF market.

The threat of a possible British exit from the European Union, or Brexit, has resulted in volatile moves in the sterling market this year. Wednesday's polls by ComRes and YouGov showed a last-minute rise in support for Britain to remain in the EU.

Sterling slumped to a seven-year low in February before surging 6.8 percent in the following two months. It again slipped 5 percent from early May to mid-June, before bouncing back 6 percent following the publication of some polls indicating a "remain" outcome in the June 23 referendum.

Niche ETFs are popular among retail investors who otherwise find it expensive to short currencies or access complex trades that often require derivatives and leverage.

ETF Securities' currency exchange-traded products are based on Morgan Stanley's foreign exchange indices, and use forward contracts and swaps to replicate the performance of the underlying index. (Editing by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Mark Heinriuch)