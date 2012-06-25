LONDON, June 25 Apache Corp's Beryl Alpha and Beryl Bravo gas fields in the North Sea will shut down on Monday to undergo maintenance, while its SAGE St Fergus gas terminal will reduce output for work in August, the company said in a maintenance schedule.

Beryl Alpha will shut down for two days from Monday, while the Bravo field will be out of service for 24 days, the schedule showed.

From Aug. 28, Apache's SAGE (Scotland Area Gas Evacuation) terminal at St Fergus will reduce capacity by 8.5 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) for 14 days, the programme also showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)