LONDON Jan 7 UK mining and energy shares
indexes slumped to their lowest level in more than 11 years on
Thursday, with a sharp decline in prices of major industrial
metals and crude oil on China-related concerns promoting
investors to dump shares.
China, a major consumer of commodities in the world, let the
yuan slip, sending regional currencies and stock markets
tumbling. The offshore yuan fell to a fresh record low
since trading started in 2010, while local stock markets were
suspended less than half an hour after opening, the second
emergency suspension this week.
The FTSE 350 Mining and Oil and Gas
index fell more than 5 percent to their lowest
level in more than 11 years, tracking a 1.1-3.5 percent fall in
prices of commodities such as copper, aluminium and crude oil.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore, BHP
Billiton, BG Group and Royal Dutch Shell
fell 5.6 to 9.7 percent.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index of Britain's
blue-chip companies hit a three-week low and was down 2.9
percent by 0902 GMT.
