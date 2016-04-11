LONDON, April 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.43 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Intu Properties 9.1 Yes 0.33 Reckitt Benckiser Group 88.7 2.16 Standard Life 12.34 0.94 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust Closed Fund 4 International Public Partnerships Limited 3.225 JPMorgan American IT Closed Fund 2.5 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 1.03 Savills 22 Virgin Money 3.1 (Reporting by Kit Rees)