UPDATE 4-Tesco defends Booker deal after profit beats forecasts
* Tesco shares fall 5 pct, Booker shares down 4 pct (Adds CEO comments from briefing, updates shares)
LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BP 0.10 USc 4.86 KINGFISHER 6.92 0.61 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 25.20 0.31 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ACACIA MINING 2.80 USc CARD FACTORY 6.00 CRODA 38.00 DERWENT LONDON 30.80 EDINBURGH INVST 5.20 HENDERSON GROUP 7.20 IBSTOCK 4.40 JRP GROUP 1.10 LOOKERS 2.05 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS 7.00 POLYMETAL INTL 13.00 USc PLAYTECH 18.90 USc RIGHTMOVE 27.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
LONDON, April 12 British stockbroker Panmure Gordon, subject of a 15.5 million pound bid by a group headed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said on Wednesday that its chief executive would step down when the deal completes.