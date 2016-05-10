LONDON, May 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.01 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Admiral Group 63.4 0.487822
Centrica 8.43 Yes 1.6536316
GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.5866301
Inmarsat 28.602 ($ cents) 0.344725
WM Morrison 3.5 0.294133
J Sainsbury 8.1 0.444148
Sage Group 4.8 0.2007284
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence)
ABDN.ASSET.MAN. 7.5
BARR (AG) PLC 9.97
CARILLION 12.55
ELECTRA PVT EQTY 44
F&C COMM PRP 0.5
FIDESSA GROUP 70.4
SAGA 5
UK COMM PROP TST 0.92
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)