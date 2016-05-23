LONDON, May 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.83 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Carnival 35 ($ cents) 0.1712671 DCC 64.18 0.2198443 Whitbread 61.85 0.4381986 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) AMEC FOSTER 14.2 BREWIN DOLPHIN 3.85 BRITVIC 7 CAPITAL&COUNTIES 1 DIPLOMA 6.2 EUROMONEY INST 7 HICL INF. 1.87 INCHCAPE 14.1 MITCHELLS & BUT 2.5 MARSTON'S 2.6 SPECTRIS 32.2 RENEWABLES 1.5625 UDG HEALTHCARE 3.05 (euro cent) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)