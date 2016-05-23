LONDON, May 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.83 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Carnival 35 ($ cents) 0.1712671
DCC 64.18 0.2198443
Whitbread 61.85 0.4381986
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence)
AMEC FOSTER 14.2
BREWIN DOLPHIN 3.85
BRITVIC 7
CAPITAL&COUNTIES 1
DIPLOMA 6.2
EUROMONEY INST 7
HICL INF. 1.87
INCHCAPE 14.1
MITCHELLS & BUT 2.5
MARSTON'S 2.6
SPECTRIS 32.2
RENEWABLES 1.5625
UDG HEALTHCARE 3.05 (euro cent)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)