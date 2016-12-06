LONDON, Dec 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.01 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Impact (pence) BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL 6.50 0.13 3I GROUP 8.00 0.31 NEXT 53.00 0.30 ROYAL MAIL 7.40 0.27 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT 12.00 ALLIANCE TRUST 3.85 BRITVIC 17.50 BIG YELLOW GROUP 10.80 CRANSWICK 13.10 DEBENHAMS 2.40 DFS FURN 7.50 F&C COMM PRP 0.50 HOMESERVE 4.10 ICAP PLC 6.60 INVESTEC 10.00 LONDONMETRIC 1.44 TEMPLE BAR INV 8.09 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)