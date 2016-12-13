BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
LONDON, Dec 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.84 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT AB Foods 26.45 0.3652979 Polymetal 15 ($ cents) 0.1215519 United 12.95 0.3499198 Utilities Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ASSURA 0.6 BROWN (N) GROUP 5.67 ELECTRA PVT EQTY 110 GREENE KING 8.8 HALFORDS GROUP 5.83 MARSTON'S 4.7 MERCANTILE INV 10.25 MITIE GRP. 4 ZOOPLA PROPERTY 3.7 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.