BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
LONDON, Jan 5 The following FTSE 100 companies went ex-dividend on Thursday, meaning investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers has taken 0.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT BR LAND 5.84 0.2365251 CO MICRO 23.6 0.2069968 FOCUS Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AUTO TRAD 1.7 AVEVA GROUP 13 DAIRY CREST 6.2 FOR COL INV TR 2.45 GVC HOLDINGS 12.5 MCCARTHY 3.5 MURRAY INTL TR 10.5 PARAGON GROUP 9.2 PAYPOINT 38.9 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement