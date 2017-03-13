LONDON, March 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.66 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
British American Tobacco 118.1 8.71
Direct Line 9.7 0.53
Hammerson 3.92 0.12
Randgold Resources 100 (U.S. cents) 0.30
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Assura 0.6
Tritax Big Box REIT 0.08
CLS Holdings 40
Crest Nicholson 18.5
Domino's Pizza 4.5
Essentra 14.4
Grafton Group 9
Londonmetric Property 1.44
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 5.66
(Reporting by Kit Rees)