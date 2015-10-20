LONDON, Oct 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.23 points off the index. Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted Stock Estimated Currency Dividend Alternative Shift BAE SYSTEMS GBp 8.4 1.0355367 CAPITA PLC GBp 10.5 0.27088 HSBC USD 0.1 Yes 4.9151361 HOLDINGS INTU GBp 3.68 Yes 0.1344601 PROPERTIES SKY PLC GBp 20.5 0.8378557 SMITHS GROUP GBp 28 0.4278505 WOLSELEY GBp 60.5 0.6137881 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted Currency Dividend BNKRS INV TRUST GBp 4 CITY OF LDN INV GBp 3.9 GCP INFRA INV GBp 1.9 GALLIFORD TRY GBp 46 HANSTEEN HOLD GBp 1.8 HOWDEN JOIN GRP GBp 2.8 WETHERSPOON J.D. GBp 8 JPM EMERGING MKT GBp 6 MARSHALLS PLC GBp 2.25 SENIOR GBp 1.84 TULLETT PREBON GBp 5.6 WILLIAM HILL GBp 4.1 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)