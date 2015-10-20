LONDON, Oct 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.23 points off
the index.
Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted Stock Estimated
Currency Dividend Alternative Shift
BAE SYSTEMS GBp 8.4 1.0355367
CAPITA PLC GBp 10.5 0.27088
HSBC USD 0.1 Yes 4.9151361
HOLDINGS
INTU GBp 3.68 Yes 0.1344601
PROPERTIES
SKY PLC GBp 20.5 0.8378557
SMITHS GROUP GBp 28 0.4278505
WOLSELEY GBp 60.5 0.6137881
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
Name RIC Dividend Unadjusted
Currency Dividend
BNKRS INV TRUST GBp 4
CITY OF LDN INV GBp 3.9
GCP INFRA INV GBp 1.9
GALLIFORD TRY GBp 46
HANSTEEN HOLD GBp 1.8
HOWDEN JOIN GRP GBp 2.8
WETHERSPOON J.D. GBp 8
JPM EMERGING MKT GBp 6
MARSHALLS PLC GBp 2.25
SENIOR GBp 1.84
TULLETT PREBON GBp 5.6
WILLIAM HILL GBp 4.1
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)