LONDON, Nov 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 11.72
points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK MAX
(pence) OPTION IMPACT
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19 3.5996266
MARKS & SPENCER 6.8 0.4360078
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A 47 cents ($) Yes 4.7352491
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL B 47 cents ($) Yes 2.9512272
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND
(pence)
F&C COMM PRP 0.5
HOME RETAIL 1
JUST RETIREMENT 2.2
KENNEDY WILSON 10
UK COMM PROP TST 0.92
