LONDON, Nov 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.90 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT National Grid 15.00 pence 2.21 SABMiller 28.25 U.S. cents 0.69 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND UNADJUSTED CURRENCY DIVIDEND 3I INF GBp 3.625 AMEC FOSTER GBp 14.80 ATKINS WS GBp 11.70 DIPLOMA GBp 12.40 EUROMONEY INST GBp 16.40 HICL INF. GBp 1.674 LANCASHIRE USD 0.95 WORLDWIDE HC GBp 13.00 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)