LONDON, Dec 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1 point off the index. In addition, IAG went ex-div on Monday, taking an estimated 0.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Associated 25.00 0.3395769 British Foods Babcock 6.05 0.1184266 3I Group 6.00 0.225356 Next 53.00 0.3041788 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Company Dividend (pence) BWNG.L BROWN (N) GROUP Interim GBp 5.67 BYG.L BIG YELLOW GRP Extra GBp 9.68 CWK.L CRANSWICK Interim GBp 11.6 FCPTL.L F&C COMM PRP Interim GBp 0.5 HSV.L HOMESERVE Interim GBp 3.8 INVP.L INVESTEC Interim GBp 9.5 NTG.L NORTHGATE Interim GBp 5.1 PETSP.L PETS AT HOME Interim GBp 2 POLYP.L POLYMETAL INT Special USD 30 $cents TMPL.L TEMPLE BAR INV Interim GBp 7.93 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)