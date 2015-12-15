LONDON, Dec 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices would take 0.83 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BERKELEY GRP 100.00 0.49 UNITED UTILITIES GRP 12.81 0.34 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: (RIC) COMPANY DIVIDEND (pence) BETFAIR GROUP 15.00 GREENE KING 8.45 HALFORDS GROUP 5.66 MARSTON'S 4.50 MERCANTILE INV 10.00 MITIE GRP. 5.40 ZOOPLA PROPERTY 2.50 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)