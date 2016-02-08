LONDON, Feb 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.27 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT BP 10 ($ cents) Yes 4.90 Sage 8.65 0.36 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AL NOOR HOSP. 328 ABERFORTH SML CO 20.6 TRITAX BIG BOX 2.475 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 RANK GROUP 1.8 UK COMM PROP TST 0.92 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)