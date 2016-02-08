BRIEF-Kangde Xin Composite Material in deal with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Korea
April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd
LONDON, Feb 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.27 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT BP 10 ($ cents) Yes 4.90 Sage 8.65 0.36 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AL NOOR HOSP. 328 ABERFORTH SML CO 20.6 TRITAX BIG BOX 2.475 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 RANK GROUP 1.8 UK COMM PROP TST 0.92 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
April 12 Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co Ltd
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus hopes to get "significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.