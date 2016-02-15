LONDON, Feb 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 24.73 points off the index. RIC Company Name Dividend Impact ASTRAZENECA 131 Pence 6.45 CARNIVAL 30 Cents 0.15 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 43 Pence 8.15 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL "A" 47 Cents 4.99 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL "B" 47 Cents 4.99 TOTAL 24.73 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Company Name Dividend (Pence) BREWIN DOLPHIN 8.25 PZ CUSSONS 2.61 REDROW 4.00 SSP GRP 2.20 RENEWABLES 3.11 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)