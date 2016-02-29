LONDON, Feb 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.2 points off the index. COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Hargreaves 7.8 0.07 Lansdown HSBC Holdings 0.21 USD Yes 11.52 Persimmon 110 1.31 RSA Insurance 7 0.28 Group Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 4.55 Caledonia 38.3 Dunelm Group 37.5 Genus 6.7 Hays 0.91 John Laing Infrastructure 3.069 Closed Fund Renishaw plc 12.5 St. Modwen Properties 3.85 Witan Investment Trust 10.9 Closed Fund Witan Investment Trust 10.9 Closed Fund (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)