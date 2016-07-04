BRIEF-Merck Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.89
* Merck announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
LONDON, July 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BURBERRY 26.80 0.46 NEXT 105.00 0.59 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) WS ATKINS 27.80 BGEO GROUP 2.40 GEL DAIRY CREST 16.00 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 1.20 HOMESERVE 8.90 MONKS INVT TRUST 1.00 MURRAY INTL TRUST 10.50 PENNON 23.12 SAFESTORE 3.60 TALKTALK 10.58 TELECOM PLUS 24.00 VEDANTA 30.00 USc WORKSPACE 10.19 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Merck announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* 2017 guidance includes a projected increase of up to 15% in company-wide production to between 110,000 and 120,000 gold ounces
* Eaton reports fourth quarter net income and operating earnings per share of $1.12