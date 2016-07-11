LONDON, July 11 No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND(pence) F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.5 Halma 7.83 NB Global Floating Rate Income 1.08 WH SMITH 13.4 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)