UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
LONDON, July 18 There are no FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on Thursday, although two British mid-cap companies are set to trade without entitlement to their latest dividend payouts. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited 1.9 SuperGroup 37 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.