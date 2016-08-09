LONDON, Aug 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION Ashtead Group 18.5 0.36 Astrazeneca 90 (U.S. cents) 3.37 Barclays 1 Yes 0.65 Berkeley Group 100 0.50 BT Group 9.6 3.09 Diageo 36.6 3.55 Direct Line 14.9 0.79 Fresnillo 8.6 (U.S. cents) 0.04 GKN 2.95 0.19 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.56 HSBC Holdings 0.1 (USD) Yes 5.88 Informa 6.8 0.17 Lloyds Banking Group 0.85 2.10 Merlin 2.2 0.06 RDS'A 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.88 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.23 Rio Tinto 33.8 1.57 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Man Group 3.43 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Greene King 23.6 IMI Plc 14 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 2.08 PZ Cussons 5.5 RPC Group 12.3 Rentokil Initial 0.99 St. Modwen Properties 1.94 UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd 0.92 Virgin Money 1.6 Vesuvius 5.15 (Reporting by Kit Rees)