LONDON, Aug 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.81 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION British American Tobacco 51.3 3.68 Imperial Brands 23.5 0.87 Legal & General 4 0.92 Mondi 18.81 (Euro cents) 0.23 Pearson 18 0.57 Reckitt Benckiser Group 58.2 1.41 Schroders 29 0.13 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box REIT 2.48 Cineworld Group 5.2 Fidessa Group 14.3 Ibstock 2.4 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC 12 Moneysupermarket.com 2.75 Pets At Home 5.5 Segro 5.2 Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.5625 (Reporting by Kit Rees)