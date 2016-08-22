LONDON, Aug 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.16 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT
(pence) OPTION
Carnival 35 (U.S. cents) 0.19
Dixons Carphone 6.5 0.25
Hammerson 8.08 0.24
London Stock Exchange Group 12 0.14
Prudential 12.93 1.27
Taylor Wimpey 0.53 0.07
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Alliance Trust 2.825
Henderson Group 3.2
HICL Infrastructure Company 1.91
Polypipe Group 3.1
Rotork 1.95
John Wood Group 10.8
Witan Investment Trust 8.5
(Reporting by Kit Rees)