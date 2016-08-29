UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
LONDON, Aug 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.33 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BHP Billiton 14 (U.S. cents) 0.87 Hikma 8.4 0.04 Intercontinental Hotels Grouop 22.6 0.17 St James's Place 12.33 0.25 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Acacia Mining 2.8 (U.S. cents) Aggreko 9.38 Auto Trader Group 1 Carillion 5.8 G4S 3.59 Hochschild 1.38 (U.S. cents) International Personal Finance 4.6 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group 11.6 Keller Group 9.25 LondonMetric Property 1.44 Micro Focus 37.4 NCC Group 3.15 National Express Group 3.87 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust 3 Personal Assets Trust 1.4 Polymetal International 0.09 (USD) Stagecoach Group 7.9 Tullett Prebon 5.6 Ultra Electronics Holdings 14.2 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: