UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
LONDON, Sept 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.24 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT ADMIRAL 62.90 0.49 ANTOFAGASTA 31.00 USc 0.03 CRH 18.80 EURc 0.51 LAND SECURITIES 8.95 0.27 PADDY POWER BETFAIR 40.00 0.13 RSA 5.00 0.20 SHIRE 3.51 0.12 STANDARD LIFE 6.47 0.49 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BERENDSEN 10.50 CAPITAL & COUNTIES 0.50 CENTAMIN 0.02 USc CLARKSON 22.00 CMC MARKETS 5.36 COUNTRYWIDE 5.00 CRODA INTL 32.75 ELEMENTIS 2.05 ESURE 3.00 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.50 GRAFTON 4.75 GREGGS 9.50 JP MORGAN AMERICAN INVT TRUST 2.25 MEGGITT 4.80 PAGEGROUP 10.21 PHOENIX 0.27 RANK 4.70 RATHBONE BROTHERS 21.00 REGUS 1.55 SAVILLS 4.40 TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST 8.09 UBM 5.40 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.