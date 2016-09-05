LONDON, Sept 5 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.24 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT ADMIRAL 62.90 0.49 ANTOFAGASTA 31.00 USc 0.03 CRH 18.80 EURc 0.51 LAND SECURITIES 8.95 0.27 PADDY POWER BETFAIR 40.00 0.13 RSA 5.00 0.20 SHIRE 3.51 0.12 STANDARD LIFE 6.47 0.49 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BERENDSEN 10.50 CAPITAL & COUNTIES 0.50 CENTAMIN 0.02 USc CLARKSON 22.00 CMC MARKETS 5.36 COUNTRYWIDE 5.00 CRODA INTL 32.75 ELEMENTIS 2.05 ESURE 3.00 F&C COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST 0.50 GRAFTON 4.75 GREGGS 9.50 JP MORGAN AMERICAN INVT TRUST 2.25 MEGGITT 4.80 PAGEGROUP 10.21 PHOENIX 0.27 RANK 4.70 RATHBONE BROTHERS 21.00 REGUS 1.55 SAVILLS 4.40 TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST 8.09 UBM 5.40 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)