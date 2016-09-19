LONDON, Sept 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.51 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
Old Mutual 2.67 0.51
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Bovis Homes 15
Crest Nicholson 9.1
Drax Group 2.1
Dignity 7.85
International Public Partnerships Limited 3.325
John Laing Infrastructure Closed Fund 3.41
JRP Group 1.1
Ladbrokes 1
Petrofac 0.22 (USD)
Playtech 11 (Euro cents)
Redrow 6
Weir Group 15
(Reporting by Kit Rees)