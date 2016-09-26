UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
LONDON, Sept 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.28 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) INTERTEK GROUP 19.40 0.13 MORRISON SUPERMARKET 1.58 0.15 FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend include: RIC Name Dividend (pence) FOR COL INV TR 2.35 IG GROUP 22.95 KIER GROUP 43.00 ESSENTRA 6.30 SMITH (DS) 8.80 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.