UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
LONDON, Oct 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Centrica 3.6 0.8 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tritax Big Box 1.24 Close Brothers Group 38 Daejan Holdings 58 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 7 Hays 1.99 JPMorgan Emerging Market 9 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 1.09 OneSavings Bank 2.9 Spirax-Sarco Engineering 22.5 Spectris 18 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.