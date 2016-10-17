LONDON, Oct 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.76 points off the index. RIC Name Dividend Max Shift (Pence) BAE SYSTEMS 60 1.08 CAPITA PLC 11.1 0.29 HSBC HOLDINGS $0.1 6.46 INTU PROPERTIES 3.68 0.14 SMITHS GROUP 28.75 0.45 Rolls Royce 4.6 0.34 TOTAL 8.76 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (Pence) CARD FACTORY 17.8 CITY OF LDN INV 4.05 GCP INFRA INV 1.9 HANSTEEN HOLD 1.52 HOWDEN JOIN GRP 3.3 WETHERSPOON J.D. 8 MARSHALLS PLC 2.9 SENIOR 1.95 TED BAKER 14.8 WILLIAM HILL 4.1 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)