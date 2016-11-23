LONDON, Nov 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.07 points off the index. RIC Company Dividend Dividend Impact Currency CARNIVAL USc 35.00 0.20 DCC GBp 37.17 0.13 JOHNSON MATTHEY GBp 20.50 0.16 MEDICLINIC GBp 3.20 0.05 NATIONAL GRID GBp 15.17 2.27 VODAFONE GROUP EUc 4.74 4.26 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Name Dividend (pence) 3I INF. ORD 3.775 AMEC FOSTER 7.40 ATKINS WS 12.50 B&M EUROPEAN 1.615 GT PORTLAND EST 2.96 HICL INF. 1.91 HILL & SMITH HLD 8.50 TALKTALK 5.29 TATE & LYLE 8.20 WORLDWIDE HC 13.00 WORLDWIDE HC 13.00 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)