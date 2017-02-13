LONDON, Feb 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 27.64 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) AstraZeneca 150.2 7.50 BP 10 (USc) Yes 6.03 Imperial Brands 54.1 2.06 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) Yes 6.49 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.56 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Brewin Dolphin 9.15 PZ Cussons 2.67 The Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.5625 UK Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.92 (Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Helen Reid)