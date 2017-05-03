LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.05 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
Croda 41.25 0.21
InterContinental Hotels Group 64 (USc) 0.38
Kingfisher 7.15 0.63
London Stock Exchange Group 31.2 0.39
Unilever 30.21 1.44
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Acacia Mining 8.4 (USc)
Tritax Big Box REIT 1.28
Card Factory 6.3
Derwent London 26.16
Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 5.4
Ferrexpo 3.3 (USc)
Henderson Group 9.15
Hastings Group 6.6
JRP Group 2.4
Morgan Advanced Materials 7
P2P Global Investments 12
Polymetal International 0.18 (USD)
Playtech 21.7 (EUc)
Rightmove 32
(Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)