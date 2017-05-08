LONDON, May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.73 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
Admiral Group 51.5 0.41
BP 10 (USc) Yes 5.80
Centrica 8.4 Yes 1.82
Glencore 3.5(USc) 1.24
GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.67
Merlin 4.9 0.14
Sainsbury SBRY.L> 6.6 0.43
Sage Group 5.22 0.22
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AA Plc 5.7
Aberdeen Asset 7.5
Management
Barr Plc 10.87
Computacenter 15
Carillion 12.65
F&C Commercial 0.5
Property Trust
Ltd
Fidessa Group 78.2
Hiscox 19
IBStock 5.3
Kennedy Wilson 12
NMC Health Plc 10.6
Saga 5.8
Greencoat UK 1.6225
(Reporting by Helen Reid)