LONDON, May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.73 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Admiral Group 51.5 0.41 BP 10 (USc) Yes 5.80 Centrica 8.4 Yes 1.82 Glencore 3.5(USc) 1.24 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.67 Merlin 4.9 0.14 Sainsbury SBRY.L> 6.6 0.43 Sage Group 5.22 0.22 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AA Plc 5.7 Aberdeen Asset 7.5 Management Barr Plc 10.87 Computacenter 15 Carillion 12.65 F&C Commercial 0.5 Property Trust Ltd Fidessa Group 78.2 Hiscox 19 IBStock 5.3 Kennedy Wilson 12 NMC Health Plc 10.6 Saga 5.8 Greencoat UK 1.6225 (Reporting by Helen Reid)