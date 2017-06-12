Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out -bookrunner
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) 3I GROUP 18.5 0.70 PERSIMMON 110 1.33 SEVERN 48.9 0.45 TRENT Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3I INFRASTRUCTURE 3.775 ASSURA 0.6 ELECTROCOMPONENT 7.3 INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL 19.5 MARSHALLS PLC 8.8 NEWRIVER REIT 6.6 PETS AT HOME 5 PERSONAL ASSETS 1.4 RESTAURANT GROUP 10.6 SHAFTESBURY PLC 7.9 STOBART GROUP 4.5 TEMPLETON EMERGING 8.25 WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE 32 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow on Thursday, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model.