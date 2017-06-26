(Corrects headline and text to include companies going ex-dividend, previous
story said no companies would go ex-dividend)
LONDON, June 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.26 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT
(pence) OPTION
Babcock International 21.65 0.43
British Land Company 5.84 0.24
Coca Cola HBC 0.44 (Eur) 0.30
International Consolidated Airlines 0.125 (Eur) 0.73
Royal Mail 15.6 0.56
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Cranswick 31
Fidelity China Special Situations Closed Fund 2.5
Nex Group 27
Scottish Investment Trust 5.5
Tate & Lyle 19.8
(Reporting by Kit Rees)