Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14
points, or 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,088.05 points - its
lowest closing level since early October - on Thursday as a slump in Sports
Direct and financial services group Old Mutual weighed on the
market.
* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered said it raised 3.3 billion
pounds ($5 billion) through a rights issue. The Asia-focused lender launched the
rights issue last month to bolster its balance sheet.
* ASTRAZENECA: Britain's cost agency NICE, which decides if medicines should
be used on the state health service, gave a green light to AstraZeneca's
ovarian cancer drug Lynparza.
* BHP BILLITON: State prosecutors in Brazil said on Thursday they were
bringing a civil lawsuit against miners Vale SA, BHP Billiton Ltd
and their joint venture Samarco, an iron ore mine where a burst
dam last month killed at least 13 people and devastated a nearby village.
* BALL/REXAM: U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is set to win EU
approval for its 4.43-billion-pound ($6.7 billion) bid for Rexam Plc
with an improved package of concessions, two people familiar with the matter
said.
* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department
store group, said its sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 5,
partly driven by matching the prices of competitors' deals.
* UK POWER CAPACITY: Britain on Thursday secured backup power capacity for
winter 2019/2020 in an auction fetching a price between 15-20 pounds a kilowatt
per year, network manager National Grid said.
* UK AIRPORT: Britain delayed on Thursday the politically-charged decision
on where to build a new airport runway, prompting angry business leaders to
accuse David Cameron's government of putting short-term politics over the
long-term national interest.
* TOBACCO COMPANIES: Big Tobacco took the British government to court on
Thursday, arguing that the UK's "plain packaging" law, which will take effect
next May, unlawfully takes away its intellectual property.
