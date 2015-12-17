Dec 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 69 points, or 1.14 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 43.40 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,061.19 points, boosted by rises in Dixons Carphone and Pearson, with investors hoping that an expected rise in U.S. interest rates later would calm volatile markets. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Temasek is willing to give Standard Chartered time to work on its turnaround before deciding on the fate of its underperforming $4 billion stake in the UK bank as part of a portfolio reshuffle, people familiar with the matter said. * EX-DIVS: Berkeley Group, United Utilities will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.83 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK CAR PRODUCTION: British car production rose 9 percent year-on-year in November, helped by a strong increase in exports, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said on Thursday. * EU REFERENDUM: Prime Minister David Cameron will try to end an impasse at talks with European Union leaders on Thursday over his attempts to win better membership terms for Britain before it votes on whether to stay in the bloc. * U.S. RATE HIKE: The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday, signaling faith that the U.S. economy had largely overcome the wounds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Premier Farnell PLC Q3 2015 Premier Farnell PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)