(Adds futures, updates oil, copper prices)
Dec 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26
points, or 0.4 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.54 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Monday at 6,034.84, as
losses in Spain and a rise in the euro weighed on European stock markets.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton has not received formal
notification that its assets in Brazil have been frozen, the company said.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: An independent nonprofit organization that evaluates
clinical and cost effectiveness of new medicines found the price of
GlaxoSmithKline's new drug for severe asthma should be as much as 76
percent lower to justify its value, according to the group's latest draft
report.
* RBS: A bond trader pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to defraud Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc customers by misrepresenting the prices of
bond transactions he and others handled for them in an effort to boost the
bank's profit.
* SHELL/BG DEAL: Court approval to publish scheme document and to convene
shareholder meetings to approve the merger of Royal Dutch Shell with BG
Group is expected on Tuesday.
* MELROSE: European Union antitrust regulators on Monday approved Honeywell
International Inc's $5.1 billion purchase of Elster Group, the utility
consumption metering business of Britain's Melrose Industries Plc,
subject to conditions.
* BT GROUP: BT Group Plc has lost a court case to hold onto a 160
million pound ($238 million) public sector contract in Cornwall after a judge
ruled that the local authority could back out of the deal, The Times reported.
(thetim.es/1NzdH1b)
* STEEL: Investment firm Greybull Capital has emerged as a favourite to buy
Tata Steel's struggling UK-based unit, in a move that could offer some
relief to Britain's troubled steel sector.
* OIL: Oil prices edged away from multi-year lows on Tuesday as the northern
hemisphere moves into the peak-demand winter season, but mild weather and
ballooning supplies mean that prices are expected to remain generally low well
into 2016. The global crude benchmark Brent was at $36.42 per barrel at
0713 GMT.
* OIL: The Thames Oilport terminal near London will open next spring, its
operator Greenergy said on Monday, as a rising glut in oil supplies has made
storage one of the industry's most attractive investments. Royal Dutch Shell
remains the second partner in the project.
* COPPER: London copper eased below a five-week top on Tuesday as traders
squared positions in the lead-up to Christmas, and after November's low prices
boosted Chinese imports and put a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.54 percent to $4,712 a tonne by 0712
GMT.
* UK GFK SURVEY: British consumer morale edged up in December from a
six-month low in November, but households are more worried about the economy
than they were at the end of last year, survey by market research company GfK
showed on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.6720 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)