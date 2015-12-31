UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
Dec 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 points, or 0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.28 percent by 0728 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower at 6274.05 points on Wednesday, as weak commodity prices hit the shares of mining and energy companies and online supermarket group Ocado underperformed on concerns over growing competition from a rival service at Amazon.
* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, said its employees would be paid above the national minimum wage from the start of the new year, after a review of its conditions for thousands of its workers.
* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis, Britain's biggest department store chain, posted a 2.3 percent year-on-year rise in sales in the week to Dec. 26, boosted by shoppers going to its website and mobile app to buy gadgets such as gaming devices and wearable technology.
* TECH SUPPLIERS: Apple fell on Wednesday, with several reports raising concerns that its iPhone shipments in this quarter or the next could be lower than expected. London-listed chipmaker ARM Holdings and graphics technology maker Imagination Technologies are suppliers to the behemoth.
* INSURERS: Consultant PwC raised its estimate of insured losses from UK storms Desmond and Eva to between 900 million pounds and 1.2 billion pounds from an earlier range of 700 million to 1 billion pounds, even as a third major storm in a month battered northern Britain on Wednesday.
* EX-DIVS: Dixons Carphone and Experian will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.44 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re