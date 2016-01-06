(Updates futures, company news)

Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 32 to 42 points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.08 percent by 0746 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 6,137.24 points on Tuesday, buoyed by a rebound in mining stocks after moves to stabilise Chinese markets helped copper higher.

* SAINSBURY/HOME RETAIL: Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain, made a takeover approach for Home Retail in November but was rejected by the owner of Argos and the Homebase do-it-yourself chain and is considering its next step.

* HOME RETAIL: UK's financial watchdog is expected to examine trading in Home Retail shares which surged before Sainsbury's disclosed it had made a bid for the company, the Telegraph reported. (bit.ly/1n2xCNA)

* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis Partnership , owner of Britain's biggest department store chain and upmarket grocer Waitrose, maintained its full-year profit guidance after reporting relatively strong Christmas trading.

* HSBC: HSBC said on Tuesday online banking was returning steadily to service after a blackout affected its customers in Britain.

* HSBC: Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, said the country's central bank approved on Tuesday the acquisition of the local unit of HSBC Holdings Plc.

* GLENCORE: Glencore PLC bought just over 45,000 common shares worth about $200,000 and sold 456 convertible preferred shares in mid-sized U.S. aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co at the end of 2015, a filing on Tuesday said.

* NORTH KOREA: British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday a test of a hydrogen nuclear bomb by North Korea would be a "provocation which I condemn without reservation" and a "grave breach" of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The U.N. Security Council is planning to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's reported test of a hydrogen bomb, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said.

* BRITAIN EU EXIT: British Prime Minister David Cameron on Tuesday bowed to pressure to allow government ministers to campaign to leave the European Union in an upcoming referendum, heading off the prospect of multiple resignations from his top team.

* BRITAIN INFLATION: Shop prices in Britain fell in December for the 32nd consecutive month, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, the latest sign that inflation is likely to remain tame.

* OIL: Oil prices on Wednesday gave back earlier gains, retreating towards the previous session's close near 11-year lows as concerns over growing supply and rising stock levels outweighed tensions between key Middle East producers. U.S. crude for February delivery was 0.42 percent lower at $35.83 a barrel at 0743 GMT. Brent crude prices were down 0.82 percent at $36.12 a barrel at 0741 GMT. Brent hit an 11-year low of $35.98 a barrel just before Christmas.

* COPPER: London copper prices fell on Wednesday as sentiment remained shaky after data showed slower service sector growth in top consumer China, following on from a contraction in factory activity and a steep sharemarket selloff this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.43 percent to $4,625 a tonne by 0744 GMT.

* GOLD: Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on Wednesday, paring earlier losses as investors sought safety in the metal amid escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula and the Middle East, and worries over the Chinese economy. Spot gold was up 0.31 percent at $1,080.60 an ounce by 0741 GMT.

