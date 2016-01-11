Jan 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21-30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 5,912.44 on Friday, as China's decision to let the yuan weaken rattled global markets and oil shares came under pressure as Brent gave up early gains to trade near an 11-1/2 year low.

* SABMILLER: Japanese beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd will submit a bid as early as next week to buy SABMiller PLC's Grolsch and Peroni beer brands for as much as 400 billion yen ($3.41 billion), the daily Yomiuri reported.

* ASDA: Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, will spend a further 500 million pounds ($726 million) cutting prices, it said on Sunday, firing 2016's first shot in a price war that has raged for two years.

* SAINSBURY/ HOME RETAIL: Goods not in stock can arrive within hours at Argos stores, seven days a week, the result of a push to turn the catalogue retailer into a digital business. This has made Argos parent Home Retail attractive to supermarket Sainsbury's as it prepares for grocery competition from U.S. online giant Amazon.

* SHELL/ BG GROUP: Royal Dutch Shell's bid to acquire BG Group was dealt a blow on Friday when a first major shareholder said it would vote against the $49 billion deal due to a weak outlook for oil prices and risks related to BG's assets in Brazil.

* BHP BILLITON: The union at global miner BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile said on Friday that it will go on strike on Monday over failed contract negotiations.

* UK BANKS: The acting head of Britain's main financial regulator has denied softening her stance in an interview broadcast by the BBC on Saturday, after her decision last month to drop a wide-ranging review into banks' behaviour sparked concerns about political interference.

* UK ENGINEERING FIRMS: Britain's wettest December in a century could herald brighter prospects for UK engineering and infrastructure stocks this year as companies bid for contracts to repair storm damage and boost the nation's flood defences.

* UK ECONOMY: Britain is becoming less competitive as a base for manufacturers, according to a group representing the factory sector, which warned the government against laying further costs on firms which make cars, chemicals and other goods in the UK.

* UK REFERENDUM: It would not be the "right answer" for Britons to vote to leave the European Union, but the government will have to make it work if they do, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday.

