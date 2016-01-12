Jan 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29 points, or 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 40.61 points lower on Monday at 5,871.83 points, ending in negative territory for a fourth straight session, hit by late falls in Shire and energy firms. * SABMILLER: Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is considering acquiring Grolsch and Peroni, two beer brands owned by SABMiller, to secure growth beyond a saturated and ageing home market, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. * SHIRE: Drugmaker Shire clinched its six-month pursuit of Baxalta International on Monday with an agreed $32 billion cash and stock offer. * CMC MARKETS: CMC Markets, which is likely to be valued at more than 1 billion pounds, is to announce as early as this week that it will float on the stock market, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1IZttnD) * AB InBev: Beer giant AB InBev was holding its first investor calls Monday to line up the sale of what could be the largest bond ever sold, part of the financing for its purchase of SABMiller. * CRUDE: Crude oil prices continued a relentless dive early on Tuesday, falling as much as 20 percent since the beginning of the year as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price falls. * RETAIL: British retail spending over the crucial Christmas period recorded its weakest quarterly growth in more than a year as stores competed to offer discounts, industry data showed on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: WM Morrison Supermarkets Trading update Greggs Trading update Just Eat Full year order update AO World Q3 trading update Saga Trading update Michael Page International Q4 trading update Debenhams Trading update Cineworld Trading update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)