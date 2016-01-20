Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
110-121 points, or 1.9-2.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 96.88 points higher, or 1.7 percent, at
5,876.80 points on Tuesday after Chinese GDP figures met expectations while
leaving room for further stimulus.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton flagged on Wednesday that it
sees no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next few years while holding
out hope for a rebound in copper and oil as the company fights a slump in
earnings set to hit its long-protected dividend.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has signed three joint venture
agreements with junior miners to explore potential gold deposits in Democratic
Republic of Congo, chief executive Mark Bristow said on Tuesday.
* OIL: Crude futures slumped again in Asian trade on Wednesday, losing more
than 2 per cent as U.S. oil dropped towards $27 a barrel, its lowest since 2003,
on worries about global oversupply.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
WH Smith PLC WH Smith PLC Christmas
Trading Statement Release
J D Wetherspoon PLC Q2 2015 J D Wetherspoon PLC
Trading Statement Release
Diploma PLC Q1 2016 Diploma PLC Trading
Statement Release
Fresnillo PLC Q4 2015 Fresnillo PLC
Production Report
Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading
Statement Release
Pets at Home Group Q3 2016 Pets at Home Group
PLC PLC Trading Statement
Release
BG Group PLC Full Year 2015 BG Group PLC
Trading and Operational
Update
Hochschild Mining PLC Q4 2015 Hochschild Mining
PLC Production Results
Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)