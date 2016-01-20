Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 110-121 points, or 1.9-2.1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 96.88 points higher, or 1.7 percent, at 5,876.80 points on Tuesday after Chinese GDP figures met expectations while leaving room for further stimulus. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton flagged on Wednesday that it sees no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next few years while holding out hope for a rebound in copper and oil as the company fights a slump in earnings set to hit its long-protected dividend. * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has signed three joint venture agreements with junior miners to explore potential gold deposits in Democratic Republic of Congo, chief executive Mark Bristow said on Tuesday. * OIL: Crude futures slumped again in Asian trade on Wednesday, losing more than 2 per cent as U.S. oil dropped towards $27 a barrel, its lowest since 2003, on worries about global oversupply. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: WH Smith PLC WH Smith PLC Christmas Trading Statement Release J D Wetherspoon PLC Q2 2015 J D Wetherspoon PLC Trading Statement Release Diploma PLC Q1 2016 Diploma PLC Trading Statement Release Fresnillo PLC Q4 2015 Fresnillo PLC Production Report Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading Statement Release Pets at Home Group Q3 2016 Pets at Home Group PLC PLC Trading Statement Release BG Group PLC Full Year 2015 BG Group PLC Trading and Operational Update Hochschild Mining PLC Q4 2015 Hochschild Mining PLC Production Results Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)