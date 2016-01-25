Jan 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 38 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher on Friday at 5,900.01 points - its first weekly gain in 2016. A slump in the oil price lifted shares of major energy companies. * BHP BILLITON LTD: Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, which is half-owned by BHP Billiton Ltd , received serious danger warnings from ground sensors in 2014 and 2015, months before a deadly and environmentally destructive burst of a tailings dam, Globo TV's Fantastico newsmagazine said on Sunday. * BP: BP Egypt said on Sunday that one of its LNG shipments to Egypt was held back this month as part of a deal over the timing of deliveries, and the petroleum ministry dismissed reports that it was linked to payment problems. * BT: Britain's BT should be forced to spin off its national broadband network to improve speeds and quality of service, an independent report backed by more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc, the consumer goods group behind Persil and Magnum ice-creams, has said it will not scale back its UK operations if Britain votes to leave the EU, the Guardian reported on Monday. (bit.ly/23lUh8v) * CRUDE OIL: Crude oil futures extended gains on Monday following a surge at the end of last week on short-covering and fuel demand triggered by freezing weather in parts of the northern hemisphere. * METALS: Copper lost ground on Monday, snapping two sessions of gains and coming off a two-week high, dragged by expectations of a firm U.S. dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SThree PLC Full Year 2015 SThree PLC Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Q3 2015 Cranswick PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)