Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open down 49 points, or 0.8 percent, on Tuesday according to financial bookmakers. Futures were down 1.2 percent at 0717 GMT, ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 5,877.00 points on Monday, pressured as mining shares dropped on the back of a fall in metals prices and financial stocks weakened.

* OIL PRICES: Crude futures dropped below $30 a barrel on Tuesday and extended the previous day's losses by more than 3 percent, as fresh worries about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia and Iraq spooked the market.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet said revenue per seat fell in its first quarter, as the quieter winter season was impacted by attacks in Paris and cancelled flights to Egypt, although a recovery since had put it on track to meet forecasts.

* DIXONS CARPHONES: British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone edged up its guidance for annual profit on the back of strong Christmas trading, it said on Tuesday.

* LAMPRELL: National oil giant Saudi Aramco has signed a memorandum of understanding with companies including Lamprell to establish a shipbuilding and repair complex in the kingdom, part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil, Aramco said on Tuesday.

* MARSTON'S: British pubs and brewery group Marston's, known for its Pitcher & Piano bars and Pedigree ales, said comparable sales rose 3 percent at its own managed pub restaurants over the Christmas quarter.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc is concluding feasibility studies evaluating whether its vaccine technology is suitable for the Zika virus, which has been linked to brain damage in thousands of babies in Brazil, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group , reported on Tuesday a 72.2 million riyal ($19.8 million) net loss in the third *quarter, which is 5 percent wider than the same year-ago period, Reuters calculations showed.

* UK MOBILE MARKET: French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad has approached British telecoms regulator Ofcom to express "preliminary" interest in entering the UK mobile market, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

