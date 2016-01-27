Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 11 points, or 0.2 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent up at 5,911.46 points on Tuesday, lifted by a rise in oil prices and a knock-on rally in mining stocks. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto Plc has agreed to sell one of its last remaining coal mines in Australia to a group owned by Indonesia's third-richest man, Anthoni Salim, continuing an exit from coal as it battles a sharp slump in prices. * CLYDESDALE: National Australian Bank Ltd's shareholders voted in favour of a demerger of its UK arm Clydesdale Bank Plc IPO-CLBP.L, ahead of the planned listing of the latter on Feb. 8. * ARM HOLDINGS: Apple Inc forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical Chinese market showed signs of weakening. The update could impact European chipmakers such as ARM Holdings Plc. * OIL PRICES: Crude oil futures dropped around 2 percent on Wednesday, heading back towards $30 a barrel as profit-taking wiped out a chunk of the gains notched up in the previous session on hopes for output cuts. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Staffline Group Plc Full Year 2015 Staffline Group Plc Earnings Release Ediston Property Full Year 2015 Ediston Investment Company Plc Property Investment Company Plc Earnings Release Sage Group Plc Q1 2016 Sage Group Plc Trading Statement Release Antofagasta Plc Q4 2015 Antofagasta Plc Production Report Aberdeen Asset Q1 2016 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc Management Plc Trading Statement Release Britvic Plc Q1 2016 Britvic Plc Trading Statement Release Paragon Group of Q1 2016 Paragon Group of Companies plc Companies Plc Trading Update Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)